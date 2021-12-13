Why is it so hard to get a COVID booster these days?

Large-scale clinics: Probably a thing of the past

For those expecting Philadelphia clinics to revert to the super-FEMA sites of earlier this year, don’t hold your breath. The city will continue with smaller clinics to reach a variety of neighborhoods. But health officials still want people to stay as vigilant as they were in May, Garrow said.

“We are right now reporting cases as high as we did in May. So this is definitely a dangerous time. And for anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated or hasn’t gotten their booster, now is the time to do it, because things are absolutely going in the wrong direction,” Garrow said.

Dr. Rick Hong, medical director for the Delaware Division of Public Health, said that state also sees no current role for mass vaccination clinics like the FEMA-run sites of earlier in the year, because now there is plenty of vaccine supply — the problem is just high demand.

In Montgomery County, Dr. Richard Lorraine, medical director for the Office of Public Health, said that since the booster recommendations, the county has seen a definitive uptick in not only booster demand, but also in demand for first-time doses.

“Over the course of November, which is where we really got the effect of the boosters, we’ve pretty much doubled our weekly vaccinations,” Lorraine said.

In October, Montco administered doses in the “low 1,000s” range. That number climbed to more than 2,000 in November at county vaccination sites. If the demand continues to increase, Lorraine said that the county’s current vaccination campaign is scalable, but he doesn’t think it will be necessary.

He pointed to the early days of vaccinations, when there was a “tremendous backlog” and long lines.

“That was mostly due to two particular issues. Number one, we were starting from zero, no one had been immunized. So we had basically the entire population to immunize. Secondly, there was a significant limitation on supplies of vaccine. We actually had significant infrastructure that would have allowed us to immunize more people quickly. But we had limited supplies of vaccines — that was a rate-limiting factor,” Lorraine said.

Now, because supplies are no longer limited, he feels as if the county has a “fairly robust capacity” for dealing with the current demand. He said that the first place Montgomery County residents should look at when trying to get a booster is the county website. There’s also the state vaccine locator.

“Another thing that people often don’t think of, and really should, and this is my particular bias as a primary care physician, they should be calling their primary care doc. A lot of offices are now able to offer vaccination — not all of them, but a lot of them are. So you may be able to get that within the context of your own physician’s office,” Lorraine said.

With many ways to get a booster seemingly available, Lorraine said a “maldistribution of the demand” — not utilizing all available resources — is to blame for lines or difficulty getting appointments.

“I would just encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster to get a booster. And for those who have not yet gotten the primary [COVID-19 vaccine] series, I strongly encourage it,” Lorraine said.

Delaware County Council member Dr. Monica Taylor said some of her constituents are finding wait times of days or even weeks when they try to set up appointments through pharmacies.

The county is facing a real, significant demand for boosters, she said, and Delco’s sites are pretty booked.

“We always take walk-ins at our clinics, and at our regular everyday clinics, we take walk-ins, and so we’ve seen a significant impact in the fact that the lines are backed up,” Taylor said. “We had one of our highest days just last week at our Chester location and Yeadon location.”

Her advice for anybody trying to get a booster shot before the holiday season is to obviously look for an appointment and set one. If that’s not possible, scan your neighborhood to see what pop-up clinics are open, Taylor advised.

“Our doors are always open, and they can walk up to our site anytime we’re open,” she said. “And we are doing pediatric vaccines, boosters, first vaccines, we’re doing all three vaccines, so always available for walk-ins at our locations.”