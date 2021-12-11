Nurse Melva Lane manages a non-COVID-19 unit at Wilmington Hospital but all the beds in her unit and many others are occupied.

That’s because yet another spike in coronavirus cases across the state has stressed the hospital’s capacity. The surge has led ChristianaCare and other hospitals in Delaware, including Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, to suspend non-urgent surgeries.

“Each unit is overwhelmed full to capacity,’’ Lane said Friday outside the main entrance. “The caregivers are tired, they’re working hard and it is disheartening. But we’re certainly grateful to be here.”

Lane was taking a quick break to discuss the bitter situation for a sweeter reason. She and other unit leaders were picking up a dozen fat chocolate chip cookies delivered by culinary arts students from Delcastle Technical High School. The students delivered 12,000 of the sugar bombs to ChristianaCare facilities statewide Friday.

Lane snuck a big bite out of one and pronounced it “delicious” before rushing the box up to her waiting crew.

“We all get to fight over the cookies. They’ll be so excited,’’ she said. “Any types of tokens of appreciation are certainly appreciated. Just makes our day that much better.”