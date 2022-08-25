Many universities continue to require COVID vaccination, but are dropping mandatory masking and entry testing requirements. A majority of classes are scheduled to take place in person as opposed to virtual or hybrid instruction.

Goelz took a picture in front of the LOVE sign on UPenn’s campus with his parents and younger siblings. The family drove to Philadelphia from their home in Michigan.

“There was a whole process of how to move in, to test beforehand [for COVID] and quarantine if you hadn’t,” said Megan DeWindt, Goelz’s mother. “I felt like we’d been very informed.”

Some schools are still finalizing how they’ll address possible monkeypox cases, which could require isolation, testing, treatment and vaccination.

In the U.S., several universities, including Penn State and West Chester, have confirmed at least one student case of monkeypox. More than 15,900 cases have been identified nationally, and outbreaks so far have disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men and their sexual networks.

UPenn freshman Hannah Hayman had already been in the city for a month having come early with other international students. She was giving a campus tour to her parents, who had just flown over from the family’s home in Wales, a part of the United Kingdom.

“Moving to a different country, that’s overwhelming as it is,” Hayman said. “I can actually come to campus, live in my dorm and just have a bit of a social life outside as well and not be restricted by COVID again.”

But she added that if COVID cases began to rise this semester, she was prepared to follow more intense precautions.

“If they ask you to wear masks, you know, it’s just something good to do,” Hayman said.

Concern and fear for COVID, and monkeypox, wasn’t completely absent from the minds of students and families on campus this week.

Alexies Rivera-Garcia said while it feels good to be taking more classes in person again, the risks of infection are still present.

“People still show up to class in masks and that’s fine,” he said. “I’m usually also one of the people showing up to class in a mask and stuff.”

Rivera-Garcia, who is from Puerto Rico, had just started his freshman year at UPenn when the pandemic hit midway through. Now as a senior, he helped welcome freshman students this year.

There were a couple of early COVID cases among the incoming students, and he said there were some logistics that still needed to be worked out.

“There weren’t really policies in place for how we get them food, how they isolate, how they get tested,” Rivera-Garcia said. “I understand they’re being a lot more relaxed with it now and that’s fine and all, but it also was a little jarring to see that.”