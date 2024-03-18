New dean of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University plans to double down on diversity to improve health outcomes

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Growing up in East Africa, only the “rich and powerful” could afford health care, according to the new dean at Jefferson University Medical School — but Dr. Said Ibrahim, a native of Somalia, said he was surprised to learn that is often true in the U.S. as well.

Ibrahim was appointed dean of Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College in December. With 18 hospitals, the Jefferson University health system is one of the largest in Philadelphia and one of the nation’s oldest medical schools.

As professor and vice chair of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School between 2010 and 2018, Ibrahim was assigned to the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he studied health disparity related to osteoporosis in the knees and hips.

“We wanted to understand how the health care system works for people regardless of their background, or their economic status, their ethnicity, race, gender or a patient’s sexual orientation,” Ibrahim said. “If you think about who gets a knee or hip replacement, the primary decision maker, in addition to the patient, is the orthopedic surgeon. But orthopedic surgery is one of the least diverse specialties in the country. So, what you have is a scenario where we don’t have diversity in orthopedic surgeons, so you don’t have someone who realizes different patient’s backgrounds and perspectives. This actually contributes to the disparity.”

For example, Black patients were less likely to be offered hip or knee replacement as treatment and less likely to accept it when offered, he said.

Previously, Ibrahim, a primary care doctor, was senior vice president of Northwell Health’s Medical Service Line. As part of that role, Ibrahim was chair of the Department of Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Northshore University in Manhasset in Long Island, N.Y., and the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/ Northwell.

According to Ibrahim, one way to alleviate health disparity is to recruit doctors, nurses and other medical staff from diverse backgrounds. “One of the things that I intend to do,” explained Ibrahim, “is make the case that we need a diverse workforce and students.”

He plans to recruit at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other diverse institutions, and create mentoring and other programs and scholarships to achieve that goal.

According to research by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), a more diverse physician workforce improves health outcomes.

The subject of recruitment of doctors from traditionally less represented communities and experiences has been in the news lately.