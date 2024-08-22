No, Philly twin newborns on ‘missing’ posters were not abducted from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The photos of newborn twins, wearing little blue caps and swaddled in blue blankets, have been circulating on social media and grabbing the attention of people living or working in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The tiny faces, full names and ages appear under a bold red banner with the word “MISSING,” stating that the 2-month-old twins were last seen on June 8 in Philadelphia.

On one version of a poster, it says they were last seen at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

It turns out the twins are not missing, but are involved in a “civil matter” and an ongoing custody case, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officials at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital also confirmed in a statement that there have been no reported violations of the hospital’s discharge policy regarding infants, who are released only to legal parents, guardians or to the city Department of Human Services, which oversees child welfare cases.

Still, well-meaning people continue to raise the alarm and share posters on social media that indicate the newborns went missing from the local hospital. Abductions from maternity wards have become extremely rare thanks to new and more extensive security measures and practices.

“Hospitals do a lot of planning and prepping and practicing for these events,” said Dan Yaross, a security risk management consultant who worked for children’s hospitals in Ohio for more than 20 years.

About 140 infants in the United States were abducted from health care facilities between 1964 and April 2024, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Over a roughly 60-year period, fewer abductions happened in these kinds of settings compared to abductions from private homes and other places, data show.

Yaross, president-elect of the International Association of Healthcare Security and Safety, said many hospitals use advanced technology to thwart attempted abductions. For example, to enter or exit some of these inpatient units, visitors may have to use badges or key cards specifically programmed by hospital security to only allow access to certain doors or areas in the facility.