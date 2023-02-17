‘We’re here to help’: Local diaper bank begins monthly distribution in Kensington

Diapers are expensive, and babies go through a lot of them — as many as 12 a day.

In the U.S., as many as one-third of families experience diaper insecurity, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank works to provide local families with the items they need — from diapers and wipes to period and adult incontinence products.

Deneen Newland, the nonprofit’s operations manager, says, “We’re here to help.”

“Sometimes there are families that feel a little bit of shame that they have to ask like, ‘Hey, can I have some diapers for my baby?’” said Newland. “But there’s no shame in it.”

“Diapers are one of the higher costs for people after utilities and food,” said Mauri Rapp, the diaper bank’s communications and events manager. “For parents around Philadelphia, it’s been really tough, especially since the pandemic,” she added, particularly because diapers cannot be purchased with federal assistance programs like SNAP benefits or WIC. The only government program that can be used is TANF.

“Research shows most families have a deficit of 25 to 50 diapers per month,” said Newland, so that’s typically what they give out to families. “We consider ourselves to be filling that gap.”

The diaper bank works with almost 60 partners to distribute between 2.3 and 2.5 million diapers annually in the Philadelphia region, including Chester and Schuylkill counties. What is now a large operation originally began over a decade ago, when retired school teacher Pat Kennedy started to distribute diapers out of her own garage.

“She saw firsthand the need for those families,” said Newland. Eventually, Kennedy passed along the organization she founded. In April 2022, the diaper bank became a program of the nonprofit Mighty Writers.

In January the diaper bank began a monthly distribution out of its Kensington warehouse as a way to directly serve the community there.