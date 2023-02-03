West Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Trail became a bit brighter this week.

New signage designed and created by neighbors is now complete along the 3.7-mile-long trail.

Nine signs — each painted a special shade of sky-blue that attracts pollinators — are sprinkled between the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center and 70th Street and Woodland Avenue. The signs offer fun facts about native trees and key places nearby, like the historic Laura Sims Skate House and Mount Moriah Cemetery. QR codes direct users to learn more about different parts of the trail.

“We wanted to bring people outdoors and also call attention to this amazing park, which is just such a treasure in the community,” said resident Larissa Mogano, who spearheaded the effort.

A true community collaboration, the project has been in the works since before the pandemic.

Mogano, who works for a life sciences company, has lived in Cobbs Creek for 17 years and is an avid user of the trail. She brings her dog along for walks and bike rides with friends, many of whom are her neighbors.