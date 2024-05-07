Other parts of the park renovation include a new welcome center, new playgrounds and a permanent home for the Southeast Asian Market.

Proponents of the renovation, including youth sports coaches and advocates, say it will be key to enhancing athletic opportunities for young people in Philly, where many neighborhood sports fields are in disrepair. The city also says the planned regrading and wetland creation is needed to solve chronic flooding in the park and help it adapt to the effects of climate change.

Earlier this year, Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed her support for the renovation, which began during the previous mayoral administration.

“Everything that I’ve seen in the plans being proposed has been thought through very carefully about diversity, equity and inclusion, and how we make the park better so it’s more welcoming for everybody, for people, no matter their race, class, socioeconomic status or ZIP code,” she said at a rally at the park in February. “We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome here.”

But opponents accuse the city and Fairmount Park Conservancy of greenwashing.

Cutting down mature trees goes against the intent of the Philly Tree Plan, a strategy to slow tree loss and grow the city’s tree canopy to 30% tree cover within 30 years, said Jacelyn Blank, owner of a tree care company and co-founder of the Kensington-based Tree Tenders group Philly Tree People. Blank helped shape the Philly Tree Plan as part of its Community Voices Steering Committee.

“If they really did truly care… they would not be allowing the removal of the trees that they’re allowing right now,” Blank said.

Others argue it will be decades before the new saplings serve the same ecological function as the old trees.

“When you kill a tree, you remove an air filter,” said forager and herbalist Lady Danni Morinich, another petitioner in the lawsuit against the project. “When you kill a tree, you remove roots that slow water… When you kill a tree, you remove shade and carbon sequestration.”

Sarah Peterson, a spokesperson for the Fairmount Park Conservancy, acknowledged the new saplings planned for the area being cleared would not immediately replace the ecological functions of the old trees. But she countered that the reconstructed wetlands in the park will sequester more carbon per acre than the trees in the former golf course, will also mitigate the urban heat island effect and provide a “significantly more biologically diverse” habitat for wildlife.

Peterson said the conservancy works toward the goals of the Philly Tree Plan by planting thousands of trees each year.

“The removal of heritage trees is not something that the Conservancy takes lightly, and it is not something we would do without a compelling mission-centric reason,” she said. “The ecological complexities of FDR Park make it necessary to do just that.”