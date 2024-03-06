Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Les Hamilton was looking for an exit plan.

It was late 2022 and Hamilton was ready to wrap up his time as a military recruiter in Philadelphia and Maryland. At the time, he owned two rental properties but he didn’t have a plan for life after service.

He thought the answer might be in real estate. He just wasn’t sure how.

Enter Jumpstart Germantown, a training program designed to help new developers find their footing in the industry and create affordable housing in a city experiencing a crisis.

Hamilton signed up for the popular course as the clock on his military contract was ticking down.

The decision was life-changing.

“[Jumpstart] gave me an opportunity to do something I know I will be proud of, that I knew I would love doing outside of my military career,” said Hamilton, who served for 12 years.

Hamilton is now a certified real estate developer with two new properties he hopes to sell this spring — projects he got off the ground after receiving a pair of construction loans through Jumpstart.

“I like enacting positive change. I like knowing that the thing that I start, I can finish. And the thing I finish is something quality that someone else can use in the future,” said Hamilton.

Since launching in 2015, Jumpstart Germantown has loaned more than $50 million to real estate developers like Hamilton. It’s a milestone founder Ken Weinstein never thought the program would reach when he started it nearly a decade ago.

And he’s already looking ahead.

“We’re hoping that $100 million is not far off,” said Weinstein, a veteran developer who leads Philly Office Retail.

Weinstein created Jumpstart after receiving a slew of requests from aspiring developers who wanted his help getting started in the industry. By then, Weinstein had more than 30 years of experience. What he didn’t have was enough room in his schedule to mentor everyone seeking his guidance. He figured a program could solve that problem.