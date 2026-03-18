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A second company has announced plans to locate at The Bellwether District, the massive former oil refinery site in South Philadelphia.

TerraPower Isotopes, a division of a nuclear science company founded by Bill Gates, plans to invest $450 million and lease a 250,000-square-foot custom facility at the site.

The company will manufacture actinium-225, a rare, radioactive isotope that TerraPower plans to sell to other companies working to develop targeted cancer treatments.

The facility will create 225 full-time jobs, in addition to around 500 temporary construction jobs, according to TerraPower Isotopes.