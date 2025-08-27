Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Each winter and fall, a small but growing group of Philadelphians gathers with a simple goal: to walk the city’s perimeter.

The walk isn’t about following the familiar river trails or parkways, but about exploring the city’s true, rich edge. Along the way, participants pass by back lots, farms, bodies of water, cemeteries, shipping terminals and the airport, as well as universities and prisons. But the journey is about more than geography.

“Walk Around Philadelphia is an invitation for us to explore our boundaries together,” said JJ Tiziou, the multifaceted artist who started the walk almost 10 years ago. It’s also an invitation “to understand the scale and scope of the city, to spark some curiosity.”

What is the walk?

Tiziou first circumnavigated the city’s 100-plus-mile boundary with a small group of artists in 2016. What started as a personal experiment has evolved into a public project that takes place twice a year.

Each February and September, dozens of participants can sign up for the walks, which take place in segments. Over the course of a month, each weekend offers a chance for walkers to complete the city’s perimeter.

Participants can choose how much of the walk they want to do. “There are people who do it all in one go. Some people do it a segment per season, one day here, one day there,” Tiziou said.

The goal isn’t to see who can cover the most ground or go the fastest. “Sometimes people who come from competitive hiking mindsets will ask me, ‘Oh, what’s the fastest anyone has ever done it?’ I’m like, well, that’s not a fair or helpful question because Walk Around Philadelphia is the one project where you get bonus points for detours and delays,” Tiziou shared.

The walk takes place in groups large enough to enjoy good company, but small enough to accommodate route changes, pace adjustments and other decisions each participant may want to make.

In this case, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey” rings true. The walk aims to create an opportunity to connect with the city, its neighborhoods and its community differently.

It can even be a way to connect with yourself from a different perspective. “One of our guidelines is that if you’re used to being the leader, then maybe you can set a boundary on yourself and see what it’s like to be a follower or a supporter,” said Tiziou. “And if you’re normally shy or hesitant, or you’re totally happy just following along, you can push yourself at your own growing edge.”