Community organizations in the Philadelphia suburbs and New Jersey are fundraising to support family members of people detained by immigration enforcement officials.

“Están sufriendo las familias en diferentes aspectos”, dijo Mari, una residente del condado de Montgomery quien no quería compartir su apellido por miedo a represalias. “Emocional, económico, son familias rotas”.

“Families are suffering in different ways,” said Mari, a Montgomery County resident who did not wish to share her last name for fear of retaliation. “Emotionally, economically, they’re broken families.”

Mari, a volunteer, worked with Norristown nonprofit organization Centro de Cultura Arte Trabajo y Educación, or CCATE, to fundraise for several families of the 14 people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a supermarket on July 18.

Obed Arango, executive director of CCATE, said he and fellow organizers have seen “the necessity for humanitarian relief.”

“When we see children or people left behind with tremendous needs, it’s important to understand it from the humanitarian perspective and at the same time to understand those that are in need of representation, to have the legal aid,” he said.

To date, the fundraiser has collected more than $5,000 of its $26,000 goal. Mari said the resources have been distributed to the families to support with legal aid and other daily needs.