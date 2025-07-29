N.J. Reps. want details from Hegseth, Noem about immigration detention center plans at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
U.S. Reps. Herb Conaway Jr. and Donald Norcross asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to clarify detention center plans.
New Jersey congressional Democrats are demanding details from the Trump administration over their plans to house undocumented immigrants at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, or JBMDL.
U.S. Reps. Herb Conaway Jr. and Donald Norcross penned a letter Tuesday to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, decrying the lack of information.
“Given the limited information provided, we believe further transparency is necessary to ensure JBMDL’s mission readiness is not compromised,” the representatives wrote.
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which encompasses Burlington and Ocean counties, is the nation’s only tri-service base. The South Jersey military base could detain upwards of 3,000 people. Despite touring the 42,000-acre base Friday, elected federal officials said they have yet to receive clarity from the administration.
The representatives said they “want to ensure all individuals detained at the base are afforded humane living conditions, legal representation, and due process.”
“While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will oversee care, this administration’s record on immigration detention demands close scrutiny,” the letter read. “It is essential that constitutional rights are upheld and that detainees are treated with dignity and provided adequate medical care.”
New Jersey legislators want to learn more regarding the detainee qualifications, facility construction, funding and timeline. They would like a briefing and written responses from the federal government by Aug. 15.
U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, LaMonica McIver, Robert Menendez, Frank Pallone, Nellie Pou and Bonnie Watson Coleman also signed the letter.
