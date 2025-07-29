From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey congressional Democrats are demanding details from the Trump administration over their plans to house undocumented immigrants at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, or JBMDL.

U.S. Reps. Herb Conaway Jr. and Donald Norcross penned a letter Tuesday to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, decrying the lack of information.

“Given the limited information provided, we believe further transparency is necessary to ensure JBMDL’s mission readiness is not compromised,” the representatives wrote.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which encompasses Burlington and Ocean counties, is the nation’s only tri-service base. The South Jersey military base could detain upwards of 3,000 people. Despite touring the 42,000-acre base Friday, elected federal officials said they have yet to receive clarity from the administration.