The Trump administration has ended plans to build an immigration detention facility at a South Jersey military base, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report.

The report, which audited the expansion of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and immigrant detention, said the Defense Department “no longer plan to build detention facilities” on other military bases, as of October 2025.

In July, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway, in a letter, that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, along with Camp Atterbury in Indiana, had been approved for temporary use to house immigrant detainees. Federal officials estimated MDL could have housed up to 3,000 detainees.

Conaway, whose congressional district includes the base, and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, met with base commanders more than a week later. According to the congressmen, at the time, commanders were “as much in the dark” as they were.