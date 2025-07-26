From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been more than a week since Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed the Reps. Herb Conaway Jr. and Donald Norcross that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey will serve as a detention center for undocumented immigrants.

The two New Jersey representatives toured the military base Friday morning and criticized the Pentagon for not alerting authorities at the base about their plans or sending them any details.

“In fairness to the commanders on the base, they are as much in the dark as we are about what may happen,” said Conaway, whose district includes MDL.

Hegseth told Conaway last week that MDL and Camp Atterbury in Indiana were approved for “temporary use” to house immigrant detainees.

Norcross, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Conaway were critical of the lack of communication and transparency from the Trump administration on their plans to use the base.

“I have never in my 11 years of being in Congress, have been shut out by our own government trying to get the information on what might or might not happen on a base that happens to be in our backyard,” Norcross said.