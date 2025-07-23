N.J. law banning immigration detention contracts overturned by U.S. appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down a New Jersey law that bans operators from contracting with the federal government to run immigration detention centers in the state.

The 2-1 ruling means the private prison firm CoreCivic Corp. can continue to operate the Elizabeth Detention Center. The ruling marked a victory for President Donald Trump’s administration as it continues a crackdown on immigration around the country that has included efforts to expand a network of detention centers in a bid to ramp up deporations of certain immigrants.

“Just as states cannot regulate the federal government itself, they cannot regulate private parties in a way that severely undercuts a federal function,” U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, an appointee of President Trump, wrote.

The law, he said, “interferes with the federal government’s core power to enforce immigration laws.”

The 2021 law signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy barred CoreCivic from renewing its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The company sued, and a district judge sided with the firm before the state appealed the ruling to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin, in a social media post, called Tuesday’s ruling disappointing and said states have the right to protect people within their borders. He said the office is considering its next steps.

“As recent events at Delaney Hall underscore, entrusting detention to for-profit companies poses grave risks to health and safety,” he said, referring to recent turmoil over conditions at a 1,000-bed private prison facility that opened in May in Newark.