Upper Darby Council limits local law enforcement collaboration with ICE
The legislation comes after Upper Darby resident Parady La died in ICE custody in January.
Upper Darby Township Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a resolution limiting local law enforcement’s collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The resolution states that the township’s police department will not enter into the 287(g) program with ICE, and that local law enforcement will not “enable ICE-related civil law enforcement.”
Nearly a quarter of Upper Darby residents are foreign-born, according to U.S. Census data. Council President Marion Minick said that many of the township’s immigrant residents are affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown.
“Their fear is real. Their trauma is real,” he said. “It would be troubling enough if the local gang were terrorizing our neighborhoods, but in this case, it is our own federal government creating this climate of fear, and in my view, that makes the harm deeper, more personal and far more damaging.”
Several speakers took to the floor during the public comment section, criticizing the resolution and questioning its impact on public safety. Some supported the measure but said they wished it offered stronger protection for immigrant communities.
Councilor Kyle McIntyre argued the legislation enhances public safety by establishing greater trust between local police and residents and visitors.
“It’s important to be very clear, anybody that commits a crime in Upper Darby Township will be held accountable,” he said. “What we have been seeing is non-judicial warrants being used to detain our residents. We are making sure to provide assurances to our community that our police department remain focused on their safety. We are making sure that our police department and our community still have that relationship that they need, because if they’re in danger, they need to know that they can call 911.”
McIntyre said the resolution is a “start,” and the council will work on additional legislation to protect immigrant residents.
“We’re meeting with community members and working diligently to find other avenues that we can to use every legal right that we have to make sure that everybody in this township has equal rights, whether you’re a tourist, whether you’re an immigrant,” he said.
McIntyre is among a group of local elected officials calling for an investigation into the January death of Upper Darby resident Parady La while he was in ICE custody.
