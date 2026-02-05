Norristown police officer on leave after video shows him striking naked man with SUV

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A police officer in Norristown has been placed on paid administrative leave following an incident that involved a naked man in the middle of the road.

It happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Stanbridge and West Air streets just after 8 a.m.

Police say the naked man was observed standing in the road vandalizing a parked vehicle, as well as striking passing vehicles and blocking traffic.

Video that is being collected as part of the investigation shows a responding officer slamming into the man with a department vehicle, sending him airborne before he landed on the ground.

Officers then rushed over to take the man into custody and get him medical attention. Authorities have not given an update on the man’s condition or provided more details on why he was in the road.

Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail called the video alarming and concerning.

Police say initial officers were already on the scene, and an ambulance had been called. The man was struck by the police vehicle about 10 minutes later.

“I never like to see individuals injured as a result of any police-public encounter, no matter what the circumstances are,” Trail said. “That video shocked my conscience. There was a period of time leading up to that I don’t know what occurred. Get to the facts.”