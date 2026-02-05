Norristown police officer on leave after video shows him striking naked man with SUV
Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail called the video alarming and concerning.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A police officer in Norristown has been placed on paid administrative leave following an incident that involved a naked man in the middle of the road.
It happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Stanbridge and West Air streets just after 8 a.m.
Police say the naked man was observed standing in the road vandalizing a parked vehicle, as well as striking passing vehicles and blocking traffic.
Video that is being collected as part of the investigation shows a responding officer slamming into the man with a department vehicle, sending him airborne before he landed on the ground.
Officers then rushed over to take the man into custody and get him medical attention. Authorities have not given an update on the man’s condition or provided more details on why he was in the road.
Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail called the video alarming and concerning.
Police say initial officers were already on the scene, and an ambulance had been called. The man was struck by the police vehicle about 10 minutes later.
“I never like to see individuals injured as a result of any police-public encounter, no matter what the circumstances are,” Trail said. “That video shocked my conscience. There was a period of time leading up to that I don’t know what occurred. Get to the facts.”
Chief Trail says the video from the officers’ body cameras will be used in the investigation, but he urges anyone who has video of the incident — especially the moments leading up to it — to contact the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau.
After their investigation, the chief says the department will conduct its own evaluation to examine its use-of-force policies.
Read the full statement by the department below:
“On the morning of Feb. 4, 2026, the Norristown Police Department responded to reports of a naked individual obstructing traffic at a signalized intersection around Stanbridge and West Airy streets in Norristown. The individual was observed standing in the roadway after vandalizing a parked vehicle, striking passing vehicles and creating a dangerous situation for motorists, pedestrians, and himself.
Officers responded to the area, and based on video accounts, one of the responding police units struck the male, knocking him to the ground. The subject was then detained by officers and medical attention was dispatched. The events depicted in this video are very concerning and a full investigation is underway. The officer operating the vehicle which struck the subject has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.
The Norristown Police Department and the Municipality is committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all interactions between law enforcement and the public meet professional and policy standards.
We recognize that this incident is concerning to our community. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents, including individuals experiencing crises.
This matter has been turned over to the Montgomery County Detective Bureau for a use of force investigation. Out of dignity and respect for the subject, we ask the public to share the video with county detectives as part of their investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.”
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.