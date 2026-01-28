NTSB report reveals new details about nursing home explosion in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The NTSB has released its preliminary report into last month’s nursing home explosion in Bristol Township, Bucks County, that left three people dead.

The blast occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 23 at the Bristol Health and Rehab Center.

According to the report, the facility’s maintenance director contacted PECO around 11 a.m. to report a natural gas odor in the basement boiler room and a first-floor hallway.

The NTSB notes that Exelon, PECO’s parent company, provided natural gas to the facility through a distribution system that includes an underground 1.25-inch-diameter, coated steel service line and an indoor rotary meter set located in the basement.

An Exelon energy technician arrived at 11:50 a.m. and identified a leak on a meter set valve in the boiler room, according to the NTSB.

The energy technician contacted dispatch for repair assistance, the report shows, and an Exelon foreman dispatched a meter services technician to make the repair, who arrived around 1:20 p.m.

The NTSB report noted that “both the foreman and the meter services technician had less than one year of experience in their current roles with Exelon.”

Nursing home personnel told the NTSB that, shortly before the explosion, the smell could be detected not only in the basement and first floor, but also on the second floor as well.

The building exploded around 2:15 p.m.

Exelon emergency responders arrived at about 2:42 p.m. and isolated natural gas flow to the facility about 3:50 p.m., the report shows.