Afternoon commute to be disrupted by overturned tanker truck on Route 1 Bypass in Delaware County

The roadway is expected to be closed until roughly 6 p.m. due to the hazardous materials.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 22, 2025
An overturned tanker truck on Route 1 Bypass in Upper Province Township

An overturned tanker truck on Route 1 Bypass in Upper Province Township in Delaware County is expected to impact the afternoon commute.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An overturned tanker truck in Upper Providence Township is expected to cause distruption for the afternoon commute on Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the Route 1 Bypass, near Ridley Creek Road, in Delaware County.

Officials say a 4,000-gallon tanker flipped over in the northbound lanes, causing roughly 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The roadway is expected to be closed until roughly 6 p.m. due to the hazardous materials.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

