Afternoon commute to be disrupted by overturned tanker truck on Route 1 Bypass in Delaware County
The roadway is expected to be closed until roughly 6 p.m. due to the hazardous materials.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An overturned tanker truck in Upper Providence Township is expected to cause distruption for the afternoon commute on Monday.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on the Route 1 Bypass, near Ridley Creek Road, in Delaware County.
Officials say a 4,000-gallon tanker flipped over in the northbound lanes, causing roughly 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.
Traffic is being detoured and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
