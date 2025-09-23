This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An overturned tanker truck in Upper Providence Township is expected to cause distruption for the afternoon commute on Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the Route 1 Bypass, near Ridley Creek Road, in Delaware County.

Officials say a 4,000-gallon tanker flipped over in the northbound lanes, causing roughly 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.