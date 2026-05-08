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Hundreds gathered Thursday inside the WSFS Bank Sportsplex in the city of Chester to celebrate the end of Delaware County’s largest day of charitable giving.

More than 12,000 donors contributed $2.4 million to 324 participating nonprofits as part of the third annual Delco Gives, surpassing fundraising from previous years.

According to the Foundation for Delaware County, host of the event, donations are being tabulated through Monday, so the final total is expected to be even higher.

“The numbers speak for themselves in terms of impact and it’s our job to just keep the energy flowing,” said Michael Kellerman, president of the Foundation for Delaware County. “So, we’re really happy with where we wound up.”

Kellerman described the undertaking as “collective action philanthropy.”

“When we come together and use one voice and the foundation provides — the platform, the organization, the megaphone for that voice — we’re able to reach far more people,” Kellerman said.

Lead up to the closing celebration

Delco Gives kicked off Wednesday to coincide with the return of Dining Under the Stars in Media, the weekly outdoor summer dining festival.

As State Street shut down to vehicle traffic and transformed into a comfortable place to eat, patrons were showered with music, dance performances and a brief program to announce the launch of the online donation period.

On Thursday morning, the Foundation for Delaware County organized a series of community tailgates at venues such as Villanova University and Veterans Memorial in Newtown Square to raise awareness of Delco Gives.

“Every amount makes a difference,” Kellerman said.

The closing celebration is usually held at Rose Tree Park in Media. However, two previous years of unfavorable weather conditions forced the party to relocate to the city of Chester, home of the Philadelphia Union.

“Chester is rich in some nonprofit organizations and they’re benefiting from the Delco Gives,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said. “They like being close to home too. Sometimes it’s just difficult just to get out to Rose Tree Park. That’s a ride. If you’re bringing a bunch of kids, like five, six, seven kids, that’s three or four cars, it just doesn’t happen. So, to have these events here is great.”