Delco Gives finds new home at WSFS Bank Sportsplex

The closing celebration is moving indoors this year to keep rainy weather from spoiling the party.

Nearly 300 nonprofits took part in the inaugural Delco Gives Day

FILE - Nearly 300 nonprofits took part in the inaugural Delco Gives Day. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

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Delaware County’s biggest day of nonprofit giving will hold this year’s closing celebration indoors at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester.

The third annual Delco Gives, a county-wide effort to rally support for local nonprofits, kicks off May 6.

“Delco Gives is about more than a single day of donations — it’s about strengthening connections across our community,” said Michael Kellerman, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, in a statement.

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Delco Gives ends May 7 with a culminating party.

Previous Delco Gives closing celebrations at Rose Tree Park in Media were rainy and wet.

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The Foundation for Delaware County, the event’s host, decided to move the finale indoors this year to evade unpredictable weather.

“When we come together, as donors and neighbors, we create real, lasting impact,” Kellerman said in the statement. “We encourage you to come out, engage and celebrate what it means to be All In for Delco.”

The registration window for participating nonprofits is open. It closes April 17.

The first Delco Gives raised about $1.7 million for nonprofits. The second annual fundraising endeavor passed $2.2 million.

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About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

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