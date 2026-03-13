Delco Gives finds new home at WSFS Bank Sportsplex

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County’s biggest day of nonprofit giving will hold this year’s closing celebration indoors at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester.

The third annual Delco Gives, a county-wide effort to rally support for local nonprofits, kicks off May 6.

“Delco Gives is about more than a single day of donations — it’s about strengthening connections across our community,” said Michael Kellerman, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, in a statement.

Delco Gives ends May 7 with a culminating party.

Previous Delco Gives closing celebrations at Rose Tree Park in Media were rainy and wet.