From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After months of deliberation, the Cost Containment Subcommittee of the Delaware County Budget Task Force has debuted a number of cost-saving measures.

From consolidating contracts and reforming benefits for county employees to decommissioning unused lines and phasing out old technology, officials in Pennsylvania’s second-densest county said they are tightening the belt straps.

The county has already begun seeing positive results, according to Deputy Executive Director Marc Woolley. He was admittedly “not a fan” of the entire process when it first started.

Woolley figured that bickering among committee members would undermine real progress. He said he has since done a “180.”

“I think it changed people’s views of government and government service,” Woolley said during a presentation at Wednesday’s Delaware County Council meeting. “This was probably the most impactful project that I’ve been involved in since I’ve been here.”

The process began when hemorrhaging coffers amid inflation forced county officials to find ways to save money while lessening taxpayers’ burden — all while still delivering effective services.

The Budget Task Force held its final public meeting Monday. The Cost Containment Subcommittee will provide a final presentation and roadmap report for cost savings in December.

“The money our taxpayers invest in their government isn’t just a collection of dollars,” Vice Council Chair Richard Womack said. “It represents common interests and common dreams. We have a responsibility to treat that as something precious and spend it wisely on your behalf.”

Property tax hike compels Delaware County to rethink budget

In December 2024, County Council levied a 23% property tax hike to drum up revenue and offset rising costs following years of minimal or no tax increases. Womack was the lone “no” vote.

The average household in the county saw an annual increase of $185 on their tax bill. About one-third of homeowners saw a hike of less than $100.

Angry residents lambasted the County Council as fiscally irresponsible, criticizing a number of costly reforms, including the deprivatization of George W. Hill Correctional Facility and the establishment of the Delaware County Health Department.

County Council, at Womack’s behest, established a budget task force soon thereafter to evaluate options to dodge further financial hardship — and lessen the burden on taxpayers.

According to Womack, more than 60 members of the public participated in the task force, which was broken up into four subcommittees: budget presentation, capital investments, cost containment and revenue enhancement.

“As we move into another difficult budget year, it’s worth remembering a few things,” Womack said. “Unlike our federal and state partners, we at the county level cannot choose dysfunction. As an operating principle, we have to pass and implement a budget that makes hard choices and balances the work we have to do for our residents with the work our residents can afford to fund.”