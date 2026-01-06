From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every two years, Delaware County Council elects two members to leadership positions.

On Monday, County Council unanimously appointed Richard Womack as chair and Christine Reuther as vice chair of the five-member governing body.

“Being here on County Council is not an easy job,” Womack said in a county press release. “Sometimes it’s a thankless job, but I am reminded that it’s not about me, it’s about the people of the county that I serve.”

Womack was first elected to the County Council in 2021. He was later named vice chair. In November, he won his re-election bid on the all-Democratic County Council. Womack will now take another step up the leadership ladder.

Reuther successfully ran for County Council in 2019 and helped the Democrats secure control of the governing body for the first time since the Civil War. Reuther won her re-election bid for a second term in 2023.