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Philadelphia’s next city budget contains millions aimed at easing an ongoing affordable housing crisis — but leaves some housing priorities on the cutting room floor.

The $7.1 billion plan, which was passed and signed last week, includes $7.5 million to expand Philadelphia’s proactive rental inspections program and $10 million to support building a modular home factory at a still-to-be-determined location.

The deal also includes a modest increase in operating dollars for the Philadelphia Land Bank, the quasi-governmental agency charged with putting vacant city land into productive use. The majority of the land is used for affordable housing.

The investments were all part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal. Each is tied to the administration’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. initiative, the mayor’s plan to preserve and build 30,000 homes.

“We see housing as a gateway to economic mobility — and I know City Council does too,” Parker said during her budget address in March.

Lawmakers pushed to add staff to Philadelphia’s Fair Housing Commission, the agency responsible for enforcing many of the city’s renter protections. But funding for those positions was not included in the final agreement.

Similarly, a request from the Sheriff’s Office to expand its eviction unit went unfulfilled.

Here’s what else to know:

Proactive rental inspections

The city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections quietly launched a proactive rental inspections program earlier this year, bringing Philadelphia in line with other major cities.

In April, Council passed legislation backing the initiative. The measure was not needed for L&I to create the program, but proponents say having political support could help make the case for a more permanent program down the line.

For now, the initiative will operate as a citywide pilot.

The new funding will be used to expand the initiative. That includes increasing capacity. Currently, the program has five dedicated inspectors. Department officials hope to add as many as 13 to that total.

They have said the goal of the program is to inspect all licensed rental properties in the city on a rotating five-year cycle. Properties are expected to be prioritized based on their history of code violations and risk to the public.

It’s unclear when that work will start.

“The Department of Licenses and Inspections Quality of Life Division (L&I QOL) is committed to being a part of a city government that renters can see, touch, and feel and intends to expand this program (via hiring, obtaining equipment, etc.) after the fiscal year begins on July 1st,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Fair housing advocates have pushed for a proactive rental inspections program for years. They say many tenants fear they’ll be evicted if they speak up about dangerous living conditions, and that having such a program would help reduce the possibility of that kind of retaliation.

Until recently, city inspectors only investigated a property if a formal complaint was filed with the department.