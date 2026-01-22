Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Wednesday she wants to bring a modular home factory to the Logan Triangle — an infamous slice of North Philadelphia — as part of her $2 billion plan to preserve and create 30,000 housing units.

If approved, the factory would sit on a 35-acre site near Roosevelt Boulevard where nearly 1,000 homes once stood. In the late 1980s, the city began demolishing them because the properties were sinking into the unstable soil below — and had been for decades.

The land has remained vacant ever since, largely because building on it would likely require expensive environmental remediation.

Parker now hopes to change that legacy as part of a larger vision to create new homes and manufacturing jobs in the city.

“We are all moving in a unified way to attempt to do what has never been done in the city of Philadelphia before. And that is to create a manufacturing hub for housing,” Parker said during a news conference at the site.

To that end, the city is seeking information from industry experts with hopes of eventually soliciting bids from private companies interested in building one of these factories in Philadelphia. Parker said Wednesday she wants to bring several facilities to underutilized sites across the city. The potential list of locations includes the Triangle and “persistently” vacant school buildings.