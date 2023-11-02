That means interested developers would likely need to remediate the land before starting construction.

There is no public funding attached to the RFP to help cover that upfront cost, requiring applicants to line up those dollars before submitting their bid. That price tag, expected to be in the millions, would be on top of any private construction loans a developer takes out to complete the project.

Developers would also need a zoning variance if they want to build something larger than what regulations permit, a process that requires approval from either City Council or the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Wait and see

Mohamed Rushdy, managing partner of the Riverwards Group and vice president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, said it will take a “special kind of developer” to write the triangle’s next chapter.

“I think you’re gonna get responses, but I don’t think you’re gonna get a dozen responses,” said Rushdy of the RFP process.

The homes that once populated the Logan Triangle were built in the 1920s on top of a creek bed filled with ash and cinder. In the following decades, the mixture behaved like slow-moving quicksand, causing the homes to sink.

In 1986, a massive gas main explosion on Valentine’s Day revealed just how bad things had gotten. By the following year, the city started condemning properties and offering buyouts to residents of the Logan Triangle on a volunteer basis. A nonprofit, the Logan Assistance Corporation, was set up for the sole purpose of overseeing the process.

The work was projected to take three years. In the end, it took the better part of two decades, with the last family moving out around 2003.

The city rejected two development proposals before Goldenberg took on the project in 2015.

Neighbors learned in May that the company was walking away from the project.

Charlene Samuels, chairperson for the Logan Civic Association, said members of the development team told residents the company had struggled to secure enough funding.

There was little outrage — just disappointment over another setback.

“Sometimes you just get tired,” said Samuels.

Longtime resident Ernie Bristow said she remains optimistic that the triangle will see a new day. But the new RFP is just a piece of paper to her right now.

“It’s smoke and mirrors,” Bristow said. “Until we see them breaking ground, I don’t believe it.”

Samuels is of the same mind.

“I’m just gonna wait. I’m gonna sit back and wait,” said Samuels.