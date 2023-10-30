Industrial piers in South Philly will get new life thanks to preservation easement

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

An effort is underway to preserve a pair of imposing pier sheds on the Delaware River in South Philadelphia, as developers decide what to do with the century-plus-old site.

Bart Blatstein’s Tower Investments acquired Piers 38 and 40, and the land in between the industrial structures, from the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority more than a year ago.

The real estate firm reached out to the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia soon afterwards — to discuss the possibility of executing a preservation easement, a sometimes lengthy legal course taken to protect from demolition buildings with historic, architectural, or archaeological significance.

To executive director Paul Steinke, Tower’s proposition was somewhat of a no-brainer. The National Register of Historic Places had already declared the piers eligible for inclusion on the list. It only made sense to save them from the wrecking ball.

The early stages of the process, which includes appraising the piers, are now underway.

“They’re clearly interesting and beautiful structures on our riverfront that deserve preservation and rehabilitation and reuse,” said Steinke. “It’d be great to see them repurposed in ways that really add to the life, vitality and economy of the city,” said Steinke.

Blatstein, one of the city’s most influential developers, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the easement and his plans for the two-story piers.

‘Like diamonds’

Sandwiched between a heliport and a cheesesteak stand on Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Piers 38 and 40 are relics of a bygone era of Philadelphia history — a time when the city was widely known as the “Workshop of the World” for its manufacturing power and prowess, when the city’s major league baseball team was something of a dynasty, winning the World Series three times in four years.

The piers were built between 1914 and 1915 during the progressive administration of Mayor Rudolph Blankenburg, a former businessman and textile manufacturer. Under Blankenburg, a series of pier sheds were built along the Delaware River as part of a broader effort to expand and modernize the Port of Philadelphia. They were used to store and ship goods.

“It was a complete change in the program of how the waterfront was organized,” said Oscar Beisert, an architectural historian and preservationist with the Keeping Society of Philadelphia.