When Yvonne Stephens was growing up on Garden Street in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg neighborhood during the 1970s, a nearby lot along the Delaware River housed a cement plant.

Decades later, the lot is vacant — a jumble of asphalt, concrete, tall grasses, and brush.

“We had some dumping here for a while,” said Stephens, a private-duty nurse who runs the Bridesburg Community Action Alliance.

But in the coming year, the lot will be transformed into a public park.

“The view when you’re walking along the trail that we’re going to be having here — it’s gonna be beautiful,” Stephens said.