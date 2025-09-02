Philadelphia water rates increase by more than 9% this week
The proposed rate increase, which went into effect Monday, will help fund the city’s 25-year, multibillion-dollar Water Revitalization Plan.
Philadelphia residents will get hit with higher water bills starting this week.
The Philadelphia Water Department has raised water rates by 9.4%, meaning the average household can expect to pay around $89.42 per bill — about an $8 increase.
The water department said the rate increase, approved by the Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, is driven by rising labor and equipment costs, as well as new federal regulations requiring water providers to take steps to improve surface and drinking water quality.
The proposed rate increase would also help fund the city’s 25-year, multibillion-dollar Water Revitalization Plan, which aims to prevent system failures.
“Unfortunately, in this day and age, the cost to operate that utility is getting higher and higher,” said Rob Ballenger, an attorney at Philadelphia Community Legal Services, which advocates for affordable utility rates. “At the same time, there aren’t federal and state resources being made available to help offset the need for the utilities to raise rates, to reinvest in [the infrastructure] that allow us to have safe and efficient water service in our homes … and, for the most part, that cost is being borne by the customers.”
Next year, water bills in Philadelphia will increase another 5.5%.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring water providers to invest in technology to remove what’s known as “forever chemicals,” or PFAs, from drinking water in the next few years, and to remove lead pipes over the next decade. Water providers have also been tasked with upgrading their wastewater infrastructure to reduce stormwater and sewage overflow, and to eliminate discharges of ammonia into waterways.
Though the federal government under the Biden administration set aside billions of dollars to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure, water providers say more funding is needed.
The new rates are a significant reduction from the water department’s original request for an increase of more than 16% over the next two years.
Residents struggling to pay their water bill should call 215-685-6300 to request a customer assistance application, or apply online.
“If you’re behind on your bill or you can’t afford your bill and you apply, the city has the obligation to figure out what the best and most affordable bill is,” Ballenger said.
