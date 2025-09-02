Philadelphia water rates increase by more than 9% this week

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia residents will get hit with higher water bills starting this week.

The Philadelphia Water Department has raised water rates by 9.4%, meaning the average household can expect to pay around $89.42 per bill — about an $8 increase.

The water department said the rate increase, approved by the Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, is driven by rising labor and equipment costs, as well as new federal regulations requiring water providers to take steps to improve surface and drinking water quality.

The proposed rate increase would also help fund the city’s 25-year, multibillion-dollar Water Revitalization Plan, which aims to prevent system failures.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, the cost to operate that utility is getting higher and higher,” said Rob Ballenger, an attorney at Philadelphia Community Legal Services, which advocates for affordable utility rates. “At the same time, there aren’t federal and state resources being made available to help offset the need for the utilities to raise rates, to reinvest in [the infrastructure] that allow us to have safe and efficient water service in our homes … and, for the most part, that cost is being borne by the customers.”

Next year, water bills in Philadelphia will increase another 5.5%.