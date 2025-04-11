This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

When heavy rain sends water gushing into Philadelphia’s combined sewer overflow system, the pipes that carry both sewage and stormwater can fill up, forcing raw sewage into rivers and sometimes, basements.

The Philadelphia Water Department has a plan to fix the problem in the Northern Liberties, South Kensington and Ludlow neighborhoods. The utility plans to build 1,600 feet of new sewers, which officials say will double the capacity of the current system, reducing the risk of flooding to 1,000 basements.

The department expected the federal government to help pay for the Cohocksink Storm Flood Relief Project. Federal Emergency Management Agency had committed to contributing roughly $25 million, which would cover 70% of the project costs, according to publicly available FEMA data.

“The City worked hard to secure this grant with our state and federal partners because it will fund vital work and sustain good-paying jobs while helping to reduce the costs of infrastructure investments that residents support through their water bills,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a 2023 press release announcing the funding. “It’s a powerful example of what we can do when all levels of government are working together.”

But last week President Donald Trump’s administration announced it is ending the Building Resilience Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant program that would have helped fund the project, cancelling applications from the last three fiscal years and returning any money not yet distributed to grant recipients back to other parts of the federal government.

“The BRIC program was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program,” a press release posted to FEMA’s website reads. “It was more concerned with political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters.”

Without federal funds, ratepayers could be on the hook

The Philadelphia Water Department has not yet received any of the $25 million FEMA earmarked for the Cohocksink Storm Flood Relief Project, said spokesperson Brian Rademaekers. The last phase of the project is not yet in construction, and federal grant funds are distributed as reimbursements. Without FEMA funding, the project will still go forward, Rademaekers said — but ratepayers may need to shoulder the cost.

FEMA’s termination of the Building Resilience Infrastructure and Communities program — a grant program designed to help communities prepare for future disasters — is one of the Trump administration’s latest moves to slash funding for climate resilience efforts. Administration officials also hope to drastically shrink FEMA’s responsibilities, narrowing them to supporting survivors immediately after disasters, POLITICO’s E&E News reported.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has said she plans to “eliminate” the agency.

Ending the BRIC grant program will make it harder for communities to protect people and property from future disasters, said Lynn Budd, president of the National Emergency Management Association.

“Most communities don’t do a great job of saving money and putting it in a pot for future upgrades to infrastructure. Funds are just thin,” Budd said. “I think that you will continue to see higher impacts from disasters if there isn’t an ability to … make those communities more resilient by utilizing this type of funding.”

How BRIC funding looked to address natural disasters

The BRIC grant program, launched during Trump’s first term and expanded under former President Joe Biden, provides funding to help communities pay for planning and infrastructure projects that reduce their risk from future disasters. For example, the program can fund projects such as elevating homes to protect them from floods, building tornado saferooms in schools, burying power lines to protect them from wildfires and building floodwalls around sewage infrastructure. The grants typically cover around 75% of total project costs.

“What BRIC did was bring [funding] before a disaster, to help communities anticipate what changes to the environment might be happening in their community, what disaster damage could potentially occur, and get investments before a disaster to prevent it from ever happening in the first place,” said Tim Manning, a resilience consultant and former deputy administrator at FEMA during President Barack Obama administration. “In its absence, it leaves a large, large hole.”