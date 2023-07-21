Bartram’s Garden, a botanical garden situated along the Schuylkill River, cancels about a quarter of its aquatic programs because of sewage overflows, said its river program director Valerie Onifade.

State and federal regulations require the city to reduce 85% of stormwater and sewage overflow. In 2011, the city launched a 25-year plan, known as Green City, Clean Waters, to reduce the amount of sewage entering the city’s waterways by using green infrastructure and expanding stormwater treatment capacity.

In a statement, the city said it has made much progress — reducing overflows by 3 billion gallons by utilizing technology composed of natural elements such as rain gardens to soak up stormwater.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said additional projects, including a new pretreatment building at the Northeast Water Pollution Control Plan, will reduce combined sewer overflows by an additional 600 million gallons annually in the next three years. The city has received a $100 million, low-interest, federally backed PENNVEST loan to help finance this project and reduce impacts to ratepayers.

In the statement, Water Department spokesperson Brian Rademaekers added that there are “far more barriers to swimming in urban rivers and streams than those posed by sewer overflows following storms. Even in a dry start to the summer, there have been two tragic drowning deaths in Philadelphia streams this year.”

Tim Dillingham of the American Littoral Society believes the city should demand increased federal funding to help improve its sewage and stormwater systems. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could provide additional resources, he said.

“It’s no coincidence, I think, that Black and brown communities are the communities that polluted water flows through,” Dillingham said. “This is all a question of investment. Do we care enough about the river, or do we care enough about the cities to make that investment?”