Philadelphia officials announce new funding for Cobbs Creek restoration project

The city of Philadelphia will spend an additional $9 million on a Cobbs Creek flood mitigation and restoration project two years in the making.

Work by the nonprofit Cobbs Creek Foundation has already begun to rebuild the creek and a tributary in an effort to mitigate flooding in nearby neighborhoods, such as Eastwick. The new funds will help complete that project and create 25 acres of floodplain wetlands, install new stormwater infrastructure and plant 49,000 native plants and trees.

“This investment reflects our belief that every neighborhood deserves access to high-quality public spaces that bring people together and strengthen our communities,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. “The creek restoration and flood mitigation work will enhance the natural beauty of this neighborhood, while also improving stormwater management and protecting this natural corridor for generations to come.”

The creek travels through the city-owned Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which in recent years has undergone millions of dollars in revitalization projects as part of an initiative to transform it into a premier public golf club. The historic golf course, which was one of the first in the country to allow membership for Black players, closed in 2020 after years of neglect that community members say led to severe erosion and flooding.