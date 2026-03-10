WHYY News Climate Desk Watershed

Philadelphia officials announce new funding for Cobbs Creek restoration project

The $9 million in additional funds will help mitigate flooding. Nearby residents have worried that restoring the Cobbs Creek Golf Course would exacerbate the problem.

Cobbs Creek

The Cobbs Creek Foundation said it will invest roughly $30 million in improvements to Cobbs Creek to mitigate downstream flooding by lowering the banks, rerouting the flow and creating 25 acres of floodplains. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The city of Philadelphia will spend an additional $9 million on a Cobbs Creek flood mitigation and restoration project two years in the making.

Work by the nonprofit Cobbs Creek Foundation has already begun to rebuild the creek and a tributary in an effort to mitigate flooding in nearby neighborhoods, such as Eastwick. The new funds will help complete that project and create 25 acres of floodplain wetlands, install new stormwater infrastructure and plant 49,000 native plants and trees.

“This investment reflects our belief that every neighborhood deserves access to high-quality public spaces that bring people together and strengthen our communities,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. “The creek restoration and flood mitigation work will enhance the natural beauty of this neighborhood, while also improving stormwater management and protecting this natural corridor for generations to come.”

The creek travels through the city-owned Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which in recent years has undergone millions of dollars in revitalization projects as part of an initiative to transform it into a premier public golf club. The historic golf course, which was one of the first in the country to allow membership for Black players, closed in 2020 after years of neglect that community members say led to severe erosion and flooding.

  Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announces that the city will provide $9.1 million
    Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announces that the city will provide $9.1 million toward flood control on Cobbs Creek and restoration of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Cobbs Creek
    The Cobbs Creek Foundation said it will invest roughly $30 million in improvements to Cobbs Creek to mitigate downstream flooding by lowering the banks, rerouting the flow and creating 25 acres of floodplains. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Councilmember Curtis Jones
    Philadelphia City Councilmember Curtis Jones voices his support of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course restoration project. The city provided $9.1 million aimed at mitigating flooding along Cobbs Creek. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Robert Baldwin of RES
    Robert Baldwin of Resource Environmental Solutions describes how materials recovered from flood mitigation processes are being used to restore the golf course at Cobbs Creek. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Mayor Cherelle Parker and Cobbs Creek Foundation President Jeffrey Shanahan
    Mayor Cherelle Parker and Cobbs Creek Foundation President Jeffrey Shanahan (to her right) applaud speakers at a press conference at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course, March 9, 2026, during which the mayor committed $9.1 million from the city to help restore the golf course and mitigate flooding along Cobbs Creek. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Cobbs Creek Golf Course
    A golfer uses the two-level driving range at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Plans to restore the golf course have come under scrutiny from residents who say construction could exacerbate flooding issues in Overbrook, Kingsessing and Eastwick. Flood experts, residents and park users have objected to the removal of trees without receiving the proper permits. The Cobbs Creek Foundation has since promised to plant more than 1,000 trees and plants in the floodplain.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation also will spend about $30 million for creek improvements. The nonprofit said the work is about half complete, while the installation of a retaining wall and the creation of new wetlands will begin in the spring and summer.

“Environmental stewardship has always been central to our mission, and we are grateful for this partnership with the City,” said Jeffrey Shanahan, president of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, in a statement. “The work that is being done to restore the creek will protect the communities downstream and ensure that the revitalized Cobbs Creek Campus remains safe, sustainable, and accessible to all.”

