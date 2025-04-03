Tiger Woods’ foundation opens learning lab at Cobbs Creek Golf Course offering classes in math, science and high tech skills
The lab, opening next week, will offer classes to local students in robotics, cyber security, video game design — and of course, golf course management.
The foundation of legendary golfer Tiger Woods has opened its TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia at Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus in West Philadelphia.
At the lab, students in the neighborhood will study math, science and other high-tech skills, such as robotics. It will serve students from first through 12th grades.
Woods announced the foundation’s plans in an Instagram post on April 1, saying that the facility will combine “his passion for supporting youth through education and golf.”
“At the Learning Lab, we will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams for many years to come,” Woods said on the foundation’s website.
In 2023, Meredith Foote, former principal of Overbrook Educational Center, was hired as executive director of the TGR Learning Lab. Foote was a teacher in Philadelphia and Newark.
The TGR Learning Lab will focus on three areas: educational enrichment in science, technology, engineering, arts and math; health and wellbeing; and college and career readiness and financial aid.
It will be modeled after the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California, which offers cybersecurity, robotics and video game design classes, along with golf course design and management.
Starting April 7, the first week of programming will include lunch, a tour of the lab and workshops on several subjects broken down by grade levels.
- Grades 5-12: Food chemistry, photography, circuitry and rocketry
- Grades 6-9: Introduction to microbiology
- Grades 7-12: Computer science
- Grades 8-12: Introduction to epidemiology and design thinking and app creation
“Nothing like this exists in this part of the city and we are thrilled to build on TGR Foundation’s legacy of empowering youth through education and golf,” Foote said in a statement posted on the website.
The TGR Learning Lab was funded by a partnership between the Cobbs Creek Foundation and other supporters, including capital campaign and lead donors the Smilow Foundation and the Woodland Family. It will be known as the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab.
The Cobbs Creek Foundation has raised millions to redevelop the 340-acre city-owned golf course. In 2016, a fire destroyed the clubhouse at the course and it has been closed since 2020.
Two years later, the Cobbs Creek Foundation signed a long-term lease with the city and agreed to redevelop it and make it accessible and affordable for city residents.
In the 1950s and 1960s, Charlie Sifford was one of many prominent African Americans who frequented Cobbs Creek Golf Course. He was known as the “Jackie Roberson of Golf,” because he was the first Black person to win a PGA tournament. Others included Joe Louis, a former heavyweight boxing champion, and golfer Lee Elder.
Woods has said Sifford was an inspiration for his father Earl Woods, who taught the younger Woods the game of golf.
“Having it [the Learning Lab] located at Cobbs Creek with its ties to Charlie Sifford makes it truly special,” Woods said in his post.
