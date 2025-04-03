From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The foundation of legendary golfer Tiger Woods has opened its TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia at Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus in West Philadelphia.

At the lab, students in the neighborhood will study math, science and other high-tech skills, such as robotics. It will serve students from first through 12th grades.

Woods announced the foundation’s plans in an Instagram post on April 1, saying that the facility will combine “his passion for supporting youth through education and golf.”

“At the Learning Lab, we will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams for many years to come,” Woods said on the foundation’s website.

In 2023, Meredith Foote, former principal of Overbrook Educational Center, was hired as executive director of the TGR Learning Lab. Foote was a teacher in Philadelphia and Newark.

The TGR Learning Lab will focus on three areas: educational enrichment in science, technology, engineering, arts and math; health and wellbeing; and college and career readiness and financial aid.

It will be modeled after the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California, which offers cybersecurity, robotics and video game design classes, along with golf course design and management.

Starting April 7, the first week of programming will include lunch, a tour of the lab and workshops on several subjects broken down by grade levels.

Grades 5-12: Food chemistry, photography, circuitry and rocketry

Grades 6-9: Introduction to microbiology

Grades 7-12: Computer science

Grades 8-12: Introduction to epidemiology and design thinking and app creation

“Nothing like this exists in this part of the city and we are thrilled to build on TGR Foundation’s legacy of empowering youth through education and golf,” Foote said in a statement posted on the website.