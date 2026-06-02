Philly slavery exhibit: David McCormick joins fight to restore President’s House Site
An appeals court will weigh the fate of the Independence Mall exhibit, which remains half-restored.
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A federal appeals court will hear arguments today in the closely watched dispute over the future of the slavery exhibit at Philadelphia’s President’s House Site on Independence Mall. It is the latest development in a legal battle that has drawn national attention and raised broader questions about how American history is presented on public land.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit will consider the Trump administration’s appeal of a federal judge’s order requiring the National Park Service to restore slavery-related interpretive panels that were removed from the historic site earlier this year.
The fight for the exhibit has become a bipartisan effort with U.S. Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa., joining the call for the site’s restoration. During a conference call with the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, or ATAC, regional director Nate Gerace said the senator was closely watching how the story unfolds.
“Our history is our history and what makes America exceptional is our willingness to confront our history honestly, and learn from both the triumphs and the failures and keep working toward a more perfect union,” Gerace said. “We’ve taken a consistent position on similar issues, such as efforts to rename military bases like Fort Bragg or remove statues like those of William Penn and Christopher Columbus.”
Famed local attorney George Bochetto, who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 as a Republican, was also on the call. Bochetto came to prominence after successfully defending the Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza after the city tried to take it down in 2021.
“Some of us Republicans have faced the struggle and have faced the difficulties and we understand what it is to struggle and to fight,” Bochetto told the people on the call, adding he was “happy to be aligned” with Michael Coard, a co-founder of ATAC. “I don’t always agree with him, but I always agree that he does a magnificent job for the cause.”
Founding Father found with those enslaved
During a 2000 archaeological dig at the site of George Washington’s home, human remains were discovered, including evidence of people enslaved by the former founding father. This prompted the creation of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition to advocate for the site to include a prominent exhibit about those individuals.
The exhibit opened in 2010, highlighting their stories, including that of Ona Judge, who escaped from the President’s House in 1796, and successfully resisted efforts to return her to bondage. For years, it has been known for presenting a more complete account of the nation’s founding by acknowledging the contradiction between the ideals of liberty and the reality of slavery.
The fight over the site began last March, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to identify and remove national parks exhibits that “disparage” America or its founders. It was later revealed that the President’s House Site was among the exhibits targeted, prompting protests.
In January, the National Park Service abruptly removed the exhibit’s panels, prompting protests, condemnation from elected officials and historians, as well as a lawsuit filed by the City of Philadelphia seeking the exhibit’s restoration.
During a hearing in the U.S. District Court, federal lawyers argued that the Trump administration had absolute authority over the exhibit, an argument the judge found “horrifying.” The judge also toured the site and inspected the panels to ensure they had not been damaged. Days later, she found in favor of the city and activists and ordered the exhibit be restored.
Only about half of the panels had been placed back at the site when the administration filed an appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which is now hearing the case. That court ordered the exhibit to be left as is during the appeals process, leaving the exhibit half-finished.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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