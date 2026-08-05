Philadelphia asks appeals court for rare review of President’s House ruling

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Philadelphia is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider its ruling in the President’s House Site dispute, arguing that the decision to allow the Trump administration to take down panels that highlighted George Washington’s role as an enslaver gives federal agencies a road map for carrying out consequential actions while insulating them from judicial review under federal administrative law.

In a petition filed Monday, city attorneys asked the three judges with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit who decided the case to rehear it, or for an en banc review before the full court.

The petition makes its argument by citing the Administrative Procedure Act, a law that sets rules for how actions taken by federal agencies can be challenged in court. Under the act, a court can overturn a “final agency action” if its conduct is unlawful.

The dispute turns on two threshold questions: whether physically removing the exhibit constituted an “agency action” and, if so, whether that action was final. The 3rd Circuit said the removal met neither requirement. Philadelphia argues both conclusions conflict with controlling precedent.

The city called it a “Catch-22.”

“Left standing, the decision will shield from the APA not only the dismantling of the President’s House, but agency action across this Circuit,” the city wrote.

The Trump administration has already used the June ruling to complete its overhaul of the President’s House Site on Independence Mall. National Park Service workers installed a new exhibit overnight last month, replacing panels that centered the lives of the nine people George Washington enslaved while living in Philadelphia as president.

Critics say the new version softens Washington’s role as an enslaver and shifts the exhibit’s focus away from those held in bondage at the nation’s first executive mansion. The Department of the Interior has defended the displays as a more comprehensive account of the site.