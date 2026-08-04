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The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office this week released findings from its investigation into Quakertown police’s response to a Quakertown Community High School student walkout that ended in a violent confrontation.

On Feb. 20, about 40 students walked out of class to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even after school administrators had canceled it citing security concerns.

A confrontation on Front Street between students and Quakertown police officers “ended in violence,” per the report, with four students and three police officers injured, and five students arrested. In the aftermath, some parents and community members called for Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree to resign, criticizing his decision to enter the fray in plain clothes and restrain a young female high school student by putting her in a headlock and wrestling her to the ground.

The day after the incident, District Attorney Joe Khan announced an investigation into the police response to the protest.

McElree went on worker’s compensation leave shortly after the incident. He returned to work in his roles as both police chief and borough manager in early May.

The district attorney’s office dismissed the most serious charges against all five of the students arrested, and diverted their cases so they could be expunged from their records. The DA declined the request from the Quakertown Borough Police Department to charge additional students with assaulting McElree, per the memorandum.

Here‘s what to know about the district attorney’s findings and what comes next.