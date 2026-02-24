ACLU of Pa. accuses Quakertown police chief of acting as a ‘counter-protester’ during student arrests
The civil rights organization has reached out to student demonstrators following the Feb. 20 incident at Quakertown Community High School in Bucks County.
ICE latest: What to know
- Widespread protests: Philly is among many U.S. cities to see major protests after federal immigration officials shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
- ‘STOP ICE’: Philly Council members want to enshrine “sanctuary” status and ban ICE masking.
- ICE cooperation: WHYY News explores what immigration agreements are in place in Philly, the suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware.
- Legal protections: Here’s what to know if you’re an immigrant living in Philly. Plus, advocacy groups share what to know if you are stopped by federal immigration agents.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania alleged Monday that Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree violated his commitment to “serve and protect” his community during last week’s student walkout at Quakertown Community High School.
Friday’s protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions led to a confrontation between police and students, culminating in the arrest of five teens and one adult.
“By all accounts, including abundant video evidence, there were no issues at the demonstration until Quakertown police arrived and incited violence,” Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
WHYY News reached out to the borough and the police department for comment. A police administrator sent a brief statement.
“Quakertown Borough and the Quakertown Police Department are fully cooperating with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office concerning this investigation,” the statement reads. “Until this investigation is complete, neither the Borough nor its Police Department will be commenting on this matter.”
About 30 students participated in the walkout Friday, after the school district canceled a planned walkout that day. Videos showed officers wrestling students to the ground.
“The police should have been there to facilitate the demonstration, ensuring that the students could safely exercise their rights to assemble and speak out freely as guaranteed by our Constitution,” Walczak said. “They failed. In abandoning his job and his mission on Friday afternoon, Chief McElree effectively was acting as a counter-protester, albeit one with the ability to arrest people. Quakertown deserves better.”
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday that it is investigating the incident. Walczak said the ACLU chapter has been in contact with student demonstrators.
Quakertown Borough Council is expected to meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. for a regularly scheduled work session. A petition calling for McElree’s resignation is circulating online.
