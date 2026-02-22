From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday that it is conducting an investigation into the police response to a walkout by Quakertown High School students who were protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

Parents of students, community members and civil rights organizations, including Bucks County NAACP, Bucks County Indivisible, Upper Bucks United and Welcome PA, demanded answers at a press conference outside the Quakertown Police Department on Saturday morning, a day after the violent confrontation resulted in multiple arrests.

“When young people are involved in an encounter with law enforcement, the standard for care, restraint and adherence to policy are high and must be adhered to,” Bucks County NAACP President Adrienne King said to a crowd gathered outside of the Quakertown Police Department station. “This is not controversial. It is expected. Video circulating publicly has raised serious questions in our community. Those questions deserve answers, and we are here to ask for those answers today.”

More than 30 Quakertown High School students walked out of class to protest ICE on Friday, after the school had canceled a planned walkout. Quakertown Police said in a statement that students were disruptive and were damaging property, as reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer, and “five to six juveniles and one adult” were in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Two people told WHYY News that they witnessed the Friday morning confrontation while having breakfast together at Sunday’s Deli & Restaurant on Front Street. The two women, both 20-year-old Bucks County residents, requested anonymity over fears that their personal information could be released online and concerns for their personal safety.

They said they saw students walking on the sidewalks, holding signs and chanting “No more ICE.”

“From what we could see, the students were just on the sidewalk,” one witness said. “From our angle, a man in a brown jacket lunges towards a group of students, grabbing one of them, and then the students start hitting the man in the brown jacket.”