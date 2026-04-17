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A panel of four Bucks County police chiefs found that the Quakertown Police Department’s response during a student protest Feb. 20 was “justified and within police policy.”

“The Department’s actions were consistent with established training, best practices, and professional standards,” said Quakertown Borough Solicitor Peter Nelson in a press release. “The Borough’s officers acted within the scope of Department policy during a challenging and volatile situation.”

In March, the borough requested that the Police Chiefs’ Association of Bucks County conduct an independent review of the incident, which saw about 35 students from Quakertown Community High School walk out of class in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. Police arrested five students during the confrontation.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, which is conducting its own investigation into the police response to the protest, has since dropped felony charges against two of the five students.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the status of its investigation.

Quakertown police ‘would have been justified’ in using chemical agents, tasers, report finds

Four Bucks County police chiefs — Buckingham Township Police Chief David Scirrotto, Bensalem Police Director of Public Safety William McVey, Morrisville Borough Police Chief Richard Ciampa and Upper Southampton Police Chief Dominic Varacallo — reviewed the police department’s policies and video footage of the event.

The report said the protest “became unruly, unlawful, and placed lives at risk,” as “protesters overtook the street, cursed at passing vehicles, punched and kicked at least one vehicle, and threw an ice ball at another vehicle.”

After two warnings, officers attempted to arrest a female protester who was standing in the road and “encouraging others” to do the same, according to the review. When the student pulled away from one officer who sought to detain her, she was pointed out to Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, who was in plainclothes, the report said. McElree then “moved into the crowd and attempted to grab the offender to assist with her arrest,” according to the report.

Videos show McElree restraining the student by putting his arm around her neck.

The report said that McElree’s restraint of the student, captured in multiple photos and videos of the incident, “did not rise to the level of an attempted chokehold.”

McElree then sustained “a violent, somewhat coordinated attack by multiple offenders,” according to the report, as protesters punched him in the head with fists and a cell phone.

Together with videos of the confrontation, McElree’s injuries, which included fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and a lacerated ear, “are clear evidence that Chief McElree was the victim that day,” the report said.

Police “would have been justified” in deploying chemical agents, taser or impact weapons during the incident, the review concludes.

“The members of the Quakertown Borough Police Department handled themselves with restraint and professionalism during a time of chaos,” it reads.