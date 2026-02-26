Lawyers say Quakertown student protesters did not know a man who joined scrum was the police chief

Lawyers for student protesters detained in Pennsylvania for four days after a scuffle with police say their clients had no idea the stocky older man in street clothes who joined the fray and put his arm around a 15-year-old girl’s neck was the local police chief.

The attorneys said the students from Quakertown Community High School who were demonstrating against immigration enforcement policies acted in self-defense and will fight the charges. They include a simple assault charge elevated to aggravated assault, a felony, because the alleged victim is Police Chief Scott McElree.

“He charged from his vehicle into the middle of this group of kids,” defense lawyer Donald Souders said Wednesday. “Many of the kids jumped in, in an attempt to defend her. They assumed that this was a counterprotester.”

The 72-year-old McElree, the attorneys said, arrived in an unmarked car, had no badge or hat or uniform on, and never identified himself. Videos posted to social media showed the tussle between students and officers.

McElree, who also serves as the Philadelphia suburb’s borough manager, did not return messages left Tuesday and Wednesday at his home and office.

“My client was directly choked by the chief. It was alleged that she had struck him, which she did not,” said lawyer Timothy Prendergast, who represents the petite 15-year-old girl. “They are innocent. They were exercising their First Amendment rights. The chief did not like that and acted outside of his authority.”

Prendergast’s client and at least two others were released Tuesday, some on home confinement with ankle monitors. It was not immediately clear if the other two remained in custody Wednesday. The lawyers did not identify their clients, and juvenile court records are not public.