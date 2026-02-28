Quakertown police chief on leave after violent confrontation with student protesters
Scott McElree was seen on video placing a student in a chokehold during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree is on leave after he was seen on video placing a student in a chokehold during a high school walkout earlier this month.
Borough Solicitor Peter Nelson told 6abc and other outlets Friday that McElree, who also serves as the borough manager, is currently on workers’ compensation leave. A request for comment from Nelson was not immediately returned Saturday.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the police department’s response to a student-led protest against the Trump administration federal enforcement actions on Feb. 20.
After more than 30 students walked out of Bucks County’s Quakertown Community High School, a violent confrontation with Quakertown officers saw at least five students arrested. The students have since been charged with aggravated assault, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Police claim that students threw snowballs at the responding officers on the scene and kicked their cars.
McElree was seen on video in plainclothes wrestling a female student on the scene and placing her in a chokehold.
Residents have called for the chief to resign, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania alleging that McElree violated his commitment to “serve and protect” and acted as a “counter-protester,” despite his position.
Residents have also criticized the town’s school board, with some parents saying that despite the school’s decision to cancel the protest amid a “concerning threat of violence,” officials should have known the protest would have continued regardless and made plans to ensure students’ safety.
WHYY News reporter Emily Neil contributed to this story.
