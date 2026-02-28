From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree is on leave after he was seen on video placing a student in a chokehold during a high school walkout earlier this month.

Borough Solicitor Peter Nelson told 6abc and other outlets Friday that McElree, who also serves as the borough manager, is currently on workers’ compensation leave. A request for comment from Nelson was not immediately returned Saturday.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the police department’s response to a student-led protest against the Trump administration federal enforcement actions on Feb. 20.

After more than 30 students walked out of Bucks County’s Quakertown Community High School, a violent confrontation with Quakertown officers saw at least five students arrested. The students have since been charged with aggravated assault, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police claim that students threw snowballs at the responding officers on the scene and kicked their cars.