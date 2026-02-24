Residents demand Quakertown police chief resign after students ‘choked’ and ‘tackled’ during ICE protest

Students demand accountability from Quakertown police, high school

Students and community members demanded answers from the borough council during a lengthy period of public comments onMonday.

Quakertown High School student Inarah Menhart was at the protest. She said the borough needs to focus on protecting the arrested students.

“I had to witness my best friend and fellow classmates choked, punched, tackled and held with their faces to the pavement unrightfully, which is beyond obscene and inexcusable,” Menhart said. “How could we students stand back as our friends had their dignity and rights ripped away?”

Laura Foster, cofounder of Upper Bucks United, called for McElree’s immediate suspension and raised concerns over his tactics. She questioned why he was at a student protest wearing plain clothes.

“Why did he insert himself into a situation involving children without first identifying himself or assessing the circumstances?” Foster asked.

Foster said every law enforcement officer at the protest should be investigated, and that everyone had the responsibility to intervene and stop McElree.

Colin Hancock said he stood in the back of the protest as the chief of police assaulted a 15-year-old student. Shortly after the confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement, Hancock ran to his friend’s house.

He did not feel safe going back to his own home, he said.

“I do not feel safe going back to school tomorrow,” Hancock said. “I do not feel safe having to walk to school tomorrow.”

The Quakertown student also criticized his school, saying it should be held responsible for “blatantly lying about the actions that happened that day.”

Hancock’s older sister Desiree Craft said the incident made her question the school district she used to take pride in and asked why the arrested students haven’t been released.

“How am I supposed to expect my child to grow up in this community safe?” Craft said.

Quakertown council members under fire

Council President Donald Rosenberger said the borough has requested that the district attorney investigate the incident.

“The council is very disturbed by the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Rosenberger said. “We do not condone the actions of anyone who breaks the law.”

Foster criticized the council’s lack of comment on the incident.

“I know that you see the videos,” Foster said. “We’ve all seen the atrocities of what happened to these children.”

Councilmember Jonathan Sell played an explicit voicemail message he received from a community member, demanding that he work to release the arrested students.

What happens now?

“To ensure a thorough and transparent review,” the district attorney’s office is requesting that anyone with information, photos or videos contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354.

Superintendent Lisa Hoffman, in a statement issued Sunday, said the school is working with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit to develop a “counseling support plan” for both students and staff.

Police will also be present at Quakertown High School this week to assist with the return to class following the walkout and arrests.

“Regardless of differing perspectives about what occurred, we are committed to listening, supporting students and staff who may need to process what happened, and ensuring that everyone feels safe within our schools,” Hoffman said.

Quarkertown police did not immediately respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.