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Prosecutors dropped felony charges for one of the Quakertown teenagers arrested during a student walkout in February against federal immigration enforcement, the student’s lawyer told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will expunge the two remaining misdemeanor charges if the teenager completes a diversionary program.

Hearings for the four other students arrested during the confrontation with the Quakertown Police Department have been postponed.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the police response to the incident. Videos show Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, who also works as the borough manager, placing one student in a chokehold. In the videos, students were seen hitting McElree, who is dressed in plainclothes.

Lawyers for the students charged with aggravated assault in the confrontation said the teenagers did not know McElree was a police officer.

Residents at borough council and Quakertown Community School District meetings have demanded McElree’s resignation and called on the district to support the students charged in connection with the incident.

McElree is currently on workers’ compensation leave from both the police chief and borough manager positions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania accused McElree of acting as a “counter-protester” during the incident.