Delaware lawmakers aim to make data centers pay higher rates

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Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation that aims to protect ratepayers as the increasing demand for data centers threatens a surge in electricity bills.

The legislation aimed at data centers would require Delmarva Power, a subsidiary of Exelon, to create a separate, higher electricity rate for customers that use more than 50 megawatts a month.

Data centers are operated by big tech companies and house large computer servers necessary to power the growth of online processing, storage and artificial intelligence. The goal of the legislation is to prevent the technology industry from passing on the costs of required infrastructure expansion to residential customers.

“There was a strong push at the federal level and the state level throughout the country to build data centers as quickly as possible with as little governmental process as possible,” said the bill’s co-sponsor state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown. “Today, that push has been tempered by experience, and by the outcry of citizens throughout the county who see their electric bills wildly increasing month over month.”

The legislation would combine two previous legislative proposals to create tariff provisions for large energy-use facilities and give the Delaware Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, the authority to oversee connections to the electric grid.

Delmarva Power said in a statement that the utility will review the newly introduced legislation. The Data Center Coalition, a trade group for the industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data centers house the computer servers required to run internet services worldwide. While they have been around since the mid-20th century, the acceleration of power-hungry artificial intelligence has boosted demand for larger sites.

Last year, the Trump administration announced plans to accelerate AI development with limited regulatory oversight.

Data center proponents are touting the prospect of increased tax revenue and job creation. However, as utility bills continue to soar in the region, residents are concerned that a strain on the power grid could mean higher energy bills.

PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electrical grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a reason for increased demand leading to higher electricity bills.

Under the proposed legislation in Delaware, the Public Service Commission would be required to review and approve agreements between large energy-use facilities and transmission providers and utilities, and ensure these contracts fairly allocate costs among customer classes.

The commission must consider factors like environmental impacts, the viability of facilities and whether ratepayers are protected from the economic loss of a stranded asset, such as when a data center closes or never gets built.

The bill would require that individual data centers incur the costs associated with building new transmission and distribution infrastructure, as well as capacity procurement, whenever possible. When that’s not feasible, these costs would be spread among the class of large energy-use customers.