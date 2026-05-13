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Data centers require lots of electricity, and in some cases, new grid infrastructure.

Pennsylvania state lawmakers and utility regulators want to protect residents from paying for these grid upgrades. PECO, the electric utility serving Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, says it has been signing agreements with data centers to do that since late 2025.

“The rest of our customers should not subsidize data centers,” said Tom Bonner, director of policy, advocacy and external affairs at PECO, during a Philadelphia City Council hearing Tuesday on rising electricity bills.

Bonner said connecting large data centers to the grid often requires a “significant” investment in the transmission system, or the high-voltage lines and towers that convey electricity over long distances. Utilities usually recover these investments through rate hikes.

The transmission security agreements PECO is requiring data center developers to sign ensure the utility can recoup these costs from the data centers themselves, even if developers’ plans don’t pan out. Bonner said these agreements require data centers to put up a 10-year letter of credit from which PECO could draw payments if the data centers aren’t built or use less electricity than expected.

“The thing we’re trying to avoid is building it and they don’t come,” Bonner said in the hearing. “Where we would make the investment in the transmission system and that customer never uses anywhere near as much energy as they said they were going to use.”

“It’s basically a take-or-pay contract with the data center to ensure they contribute as much to the system as they said they would,” he added.

PECO has signed at least two data center transmission security agreements so far: one for a data center planned for East Whiteland and another planned for Falls Township.