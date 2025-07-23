This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Electricity bills for ratepayers across a large swath of the Mid-Atlantic will rise again as a result of a process the regional grid operator uses to guarantee future electricity supply during the hottest and coldest days of the year. Referred to as a “capacity auction,” the results reflect the costs of paying power plants to commit to future electricity production, as well as paying others to refrain from using electricity, if necessary. That wholesale price is then paid by the electric utilities, which pass on costs to consumers.

PJM Interconnection, which runs the electricity grid across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and part or all of 10 other states as well as Washington, D.C., announced results of this year’s capacity auction Tuesday. The final price hit a record high for the second year in a row — and impacts electricity bills for about 67 million people across its territory.

The auction closed at nearly $330 per megawatt-day, a 22% increase over the $270 per megawatt-day from last year’s auction.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a complaint with federal regulators late last year, alleging that the auction process is flawed and results in higher prices for consumers without guaranteeing grid reliability. The complaint called it the “largest unjust wealth transfer in the history of U.S. energy markets.”

Following the complaint, PJM and Shapiro agreed to cap the price at close to $330. Tuesday’s auction reached that cap.

Still, the results mean that electricity bills in the PJM region will likely rise between 1.5% and 5% for most ratepayers, depending on how states and utilities pass the costs along to consumers, PJM said.

“This is the highest price it’s ever been,” said Abe Silverman, an energy consultant and research scholar at Johns Hopkins University, who previously worked for NRG Energy, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. “The rate of increase is slowing, but it’s still going to be painful for consumers.”

Last year’s auction price of $270 per MWd set a record that was several times higher than the previous year. The impact on electricity bills is still being felt, with a 10% increase for customers in the Philadelphia area, which started June 1 and will phase in through the end of 2026.

The bill hike likely to result from this year’s auction will come on top of these increases and will kick in next June.