A deadly chemical used at a refinery south of Philadelphia and dozens of others across the country poses an “unreasonable risk” to human health and the environment, according to a group of environmental nonprofits.

The Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council, California-based Communities for a Better Environment and the Natural Resources Defense Council sued the federal government earlier this month, urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to put new regulations in place to keep communities safer from dangerous hydrogen fluoride.

“Honestly, this chemical … is the stuff of nightmares,” said Annie Fox, a staff attorney at the Clean Air Council.

Hydrogen fluoride is used as a catalyst in the blending process to make cleaner-burning high-octane gasoline at roughly 40 refineries across the country, according to the lawsuit. It’s also used to manufacture refrigerants, herbicides and pharmaceuticals.

The chemical can travel for miles when it’s released and can be deadly when inhaled or splashed on the skin at high levels. It can cause deep burns and affect major internal organs. Some refineries use sulfuric acid — which can still cause burns but does not pose as great a risk to surrounding communities, according to the federal Chemical Safety Board — for the same purpose.

The 2019 explosion and fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philly did release some hydrogen fluoride, but most of it was diverted before any serious impacts occurred. The incident, however, raised awareness of hydrogen fluoride’s deadly potential in the region. The refinery has since shut down and been dismantled. The land is being converted to a warehouse distribution center.

The lawsuit claims the risk of hydrogen fluoride leaks from refineries is “substantial, foreseeable, and growing.” The groups petitioned the EPA earlier this year to ban refineries’ use of the chemical, citing the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery fire and ongoing risks from Monroe Energy’s refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

The EPA rejected this petition.

Now, the nonprofits are asking a federal judge in California to force the EPA to eliminate the “unreasonable” risk they say refineries’ use of the chemical poses.

“If we are successful, we will never know the impact that we had, because a major disaster will have been prevented before it could happen,” Fox said.

The EPA declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the agency does not comment on pending litigation.