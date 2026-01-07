This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

A third person has died as a result of injuries sustained in the Dec. 23 explosion at the Bristol Health and Rehab Center in Bucks County, according to the Bristol Township Police Department. Patricia Mero, 66, was admitted to St. Mary Medical Center for blunt force trauma to the chest, but autopsy results are not yet available. The explosion leveled the facility and injured at least 20 people.

A lawsuit filed this week on behalf of four of the injured claims that the company that operates the facility and natural gas supplier PECO failed to evacuate residents, staff and visitors despite a pervasive smell of natural gas occurring at least half an hour before the incident.

PECO’s parent company, Exelon, as well as the Ohio-based Saber Healthcare Holdings, which recently acquired the facility, are also named as defendants in the suit filed this week in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

“Our pre-suit investigation left no doubt that the defendants were responsible for this foreseeable and preventable tragedy just before Christmas,” said attorney Robert Mongeluzzi in a statement. “We will prove that there were failures in staffing, training and supervision, that basic facility life-safety training protocols were blatantly ignored or compromised, …and that innocent lives – of residents, workers, and visitors including contractors – were callously put at risk.”