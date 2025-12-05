From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A former Montgomery County employee is suing the county for allegedly not accommodating his disabilities. Anthony Olivieri, the former chief information officer, is also claiming that county officials “engaged in fraud, waste, wrongdoing and/or financial mismanagement concealment.”

In a statement through spokesperson Megan Alt, the county said it would not comment on Olivieri’s claims.

“Montgomery County is steadfast in our commitment to fiscal responsibility and integrity,” the statement reads. “We do not comment on personnel matters or ongoing litigation.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported about the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Olivieri was allegedly suffering from “anxiety, panic and depression complications” and took medical leave from November 2024 through early January 2025.

When he returned to work, Olivieri claims he notified county management that his health conditions were in part because of “mistreatment at work.” He also asked “for accommodation to not be subject to abusive behavior or mistreatment to avoid further complicating his ongoing health treatment,” the lawsuit reads.

However, Olivieri claims that he was subjected to a hostile work environment for the next six months, where county employees left him out of regular communications and initiatives. He was fired on July 9. According to the lawsuit, the county claimed that he was terminated “on account of alleged performance problems” when he sought unemployment benefits.

Olivieri also claims in court filings that the county engaged in financial mismanagement and fraudulent schemes.